London has stolen a unique collection of weapons from the films about James bond

In London, the burglars stole a collection of guns that was used in the filming of movies about James bond.

Three thieves broke into the house to the collector. They took the guns that were in the movie “Die another day” with Pierce Brosnan. Also stolen were a Walter PPK from “a View to a kill” and fully chromed Magnum of “Live and let die”. The role of agent 007 in the tapes was played by Roger Moore.

Collection of firearms, which were used in the film about James bond, kidnapped from her home in Enfield, North London,” The Guardian reports.

In addition, the cops said that the robbers were three and they fled in a silver car. The total cost stolen – over 120 thousand dollars.

