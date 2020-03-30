Look for patients with coronavirus will drone

The University of South Australia (UniSA), together with the canadian company Draganfly Inc has created a “pandemic drone” that can identify people with infectious respiratory diseases.

This was reported on the website UniSA.

“The UAV will be equipped with a dedicated system of sensors and automatic analysis of video information, which can track temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate, as well as to identify people who are sneezing and coughing in the crowds, offices, airports, cruise ships, homes for the care of the elderly and other places where groups of people can work or get together,” the message reads.

This technology was first introduced 2017, the head of the Department sensor systems Professor Calum Yavan and his colleagues, Ali al-Naji and Ozankoy Pomeroy. Scientists have demonstrated the ability to measure heart rate and respiration to detect coughing and sneezing at a distance up to 10 meters.

As noted, this technology may be a viable screening tool during a pandemic COVID-19.

“It may not detect all cases, but can be a reliable tool to detect the presence of the disease in a place or group of people,” said chal.

Now the company Draganfly Inc wants “to immediately start the integration of commercial, medical and government customers.”