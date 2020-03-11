Looked like a fly: “the syndrome of autopiloten” non-drinking girl is always drunk

The world knows many cases when alcohol does not bring any good to people and animals consuming it. But it’s another thing when a sober person looks like after a decent dose of alcohol.

Such a case was recorded in the American city salt lake city (Utah), where the 26-year-old tattoo artist Alyssa Kelch often appeared drunk although he was completely indifferent to alcohol.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to Unilad.

The first alarm sounded the girl’s mother Brooke Kelch, who was worried that her daughter was often drunk. From Alyssa was breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech. She suddenly began to laugh and looked as if he was constantly drunk. These symptoms appeared for the first time in 2018.

Brooke knew Alissa — teetotal. Concerned mother began to look for the cause of the condition her daughter, and after many months of visiting doctors, Alissa was diagnosed with “syndrome autopiloten” — a rare condition which the body turns sugar and carbs into ethanol.

Brooke said that initially no one believed that her daughter autopiloten syndrome, but the diagnosis explained a lot, in particular, it became clear why her daughter show signs of intoxication after a meal.

Presumably, the syndrome autopiloten developed in women because of antibiotics she was taking. Alyssa prescribed a course of antifungal treatment, and the level of ethanol in her blood began to decline.

. In contrast, people with normal syndrome autopiloten, alcohol gets into her blood, so she doesn’t feel the intoxication.

