Looking at 56 to 30 years, a man revealed the secret of his “eternal” youth

Looking at 56 years for 30 years a resident of the English city of Coventry Andy Wilkinson has revealed the secret of his “eternal” youth. Reported by the Daily Mail.

Five years ago the British decided to withdraw from business and sports. Soon he hired a fitness trainer to one of the local gyms. The man said that his youthful appearance, he owes regular physical exercise.

Despite the fact that Wilkinson three adult daughters and seven grandchildren, strangers often give him not more than 30 years. Many of them are taking a man over the age of his daughter. “Usually people don’t believe that I am the grandfather of seven grandchildren. Many young girls want to meet me in Instagram”, — he said.

Wilkinson admitted that not only regular exercise contribute to its youthful appearance. The man explained that he was lucky with the genes, but he also pays attention to proper diet and healthy sleep. He said that he learned how to control the number of calories consumed, eating less high-carbohydrate foods and completely abandoned junk food and food additives.

Wilkinson also admitted that as little as possible to worry and believes that the key to longevity. “I try to live for today and not think about the bad,” he said.

The man believes that every person can keep yourself in good shape, if you think about your physical and mental health. By his example, he wants to motivate and inspire people.