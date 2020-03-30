Looking Julia Binkowska: 10 movies from ucesnici model reality

Photo from archive of Yulia Binkowski

During the quarantine, watching movies is a great idea. So says a participant of the third season of “Top model in Ukrainian” Novy channel Julia Binkowska.

LeMonade learned the model, what movies, in her opinion, worth a look during a forced isolation.

Done watching the 9th season of the cartoon “Sponge Bob”. Two more left, don’t know how will survive the last days of the quarantine without it, because it’s my favorite cartoon” — says the girl.

Photo from archive of Yulia Binkowski

Now she is actively hooked on horror movies. Julia, nicknamed “Cleo” is confident that they only need to look in the dark, isn’t it “interesting and scary”.

List of horror, which recommends Binkowska looks like this.

1. “Truth or dare”

2. “Cargo of death”

3. “In tall grass”

4. “ATM”

5. “We”

6. “Countdown”

7. “Casket/dream”

8. “House at the end of the street”

And for those who are not willing to watch horror movies, Julia advised two comedies — “the Beauty of the whole head” and “I lose weight”.

