“Lost – complete”: the known Ukrainian athlete made himself a makeover (photo)

Famous Ukrainian athlete, European champion and world championship medalist Sergei Semenov spends time in quarantine together with your girlfriend — Swiss counterpart Aitai Women.

The couple is not only resting after a busy season, but also to actively spend their free time — for example, playing mini-Golf. And, like true athletes, decided not just to play, and dispute. In the end, our compatriot conceded, and then was forced to fulfill the wishes of his beloved to try on a new way to do makeup. I must say, was pleased with the result both drivers.

Let us add that the last biathlon season beloved can’t take credit. Semenov took in the individual standings of the world Cup 67-e a place, and Gasparin, who has two sisters-women, — 31-E.

