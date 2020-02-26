Loud snoring can cause heart attack and stroke in the partner – scientists

Snoring is largely unrecognized source of noise pollution, which in recent years has become a major threat to human health.

Scientists have conducted tests in which he determined that the level of snoring and 14% of people exceed 53 decibels.

Such noise can raise blood pressure partner and potentially cause heart attack and stroke.

Experts urge people suffering from the snoring of their loved ones, use earplugs to protect their health.

Snoring can be treated by wearing a special mask at night.

Source: The Sun