Louis Vuitton revived her first fragrance Heures D Absence

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Louis Vuitton возродили свой первый аромат Heures D'Absence

Louis Vuitton. Photo: unsplash.com

Louis Vuitton continues to develop its perfume line under the leadership of Jacques Cavalier-Beltrade. The latest addition of the famous master of the revived flavor Heures D Absence, released in 1927.

It’s eighteenth women’s fragrance brand in the collection.

Aroma Heures d Absence — an ode to the colors of the French Riviera.

The composition reveals Chinese Jasmine Sambac, which, thanks to the technology of extracting CO2 sounds more intense. To replace sharp and bright note, come the soft embrace of the fresh may roses and light touches of spring malosemeyka.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

In addition, the Prada Group has appointed RAF Simons as the new co-creative Director.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
