Love, thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy

The plot kinokomiksa “Thor: Love and thunder” acquires new details. A few days ago we reported that the main antagonist of the blockbuster will play Christian bale. Apparently, the threat would be so serious that Thor would call upon the assistance of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Hero Chris Hemsworth has already met with the cosmic Marvel superteam in the last parts of “the Avengers”. The leadership of the Studio will continue the fascinating centrosolar. Information about the appearance of the Guards opened VIN Diesel. “Recently I was talking with a Secret of Waititi, who admitted that he would include our heroes in the script of “Love and thunder”. I’m afraid I shouldn’t reveal this secret,” he corrected himself, the actor.

Soon Wine gave another spoiler, this time about “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”. “I have only one word — alpha-Groot”, intrigued Diesel. The actor did not go into the details, so we can only assume that his character will begin a new phase of the life cycle. Earlier, we saw Groot in Mature, children and adolescent ages.

Shooting “Thor 4” will begin in the summer. The world premiere will take place on 3 November 2021.