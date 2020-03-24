Love will save the world: Kuhar and Stoyanov was pleased with the sensual dance in the water (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Любовь спасет мир: Кухар и Стоянов порадовали чувственным танцем в воде (видео)

Ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who were forced to be isolated from children after a trip to Thailand showed how fun during your short honeymoon.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Aleksandr Stoianov / Stoyanov (@stoianov_aleksandr) 23 Mar 2020 10:20 PDT

In Instagram Alexander appeared sensual video: couple dancing in the water, Catherine in the hands of her husband.

Fans of the pair admired. “It’s beautiful. You are super”, “Love will save the world!!! You are an inspiration!” — commentators write.

Любовь спасет мир: Кухар и Стоянов порадовали чувственным танцем в воде (видео)

In stories the couple also came the call to travel. Now, when the planes do not fly, and later. “Dream, plan”, called Alexander and Catherine, stressing that it is better to travel with a loved one.

Любовь спасет мир: Кухар и Стоянов порадовали чувственным танцем в воде (видео)

Любовь спасет мир: Кухар и Стоянов порадовали чувственным танцем в воде (видео)

Earlier, Kateryna Kuhar said “FACTS”, how is her isolation and how she and her husband miss the kids.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article