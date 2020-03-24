Love will save the world: Kuhar and Stoyanov was pleased with the sensual dance in the water (video)

Ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who were forced to be isolated from children after a trip to Thailand showed how fun during your short honeymoon.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Aleksandr Stoianov / Stoyanov (@stoianov_aleksandr) 23 Mar 2020 10:20 PDT

In Instagram Alexander appeared sensual video: couple dancing in the water, Catherine in the hands of her husband.

Fans of the pair admired. “It’s beautiful. You are super”, “Love will save the world!!! You are an inspiration!” — commentators write.

In stories the couple also came the call to travel. Now, when the planes do not fly, and later. “Dream, plan”, called Alexander and Catherine, stressing that it is better to travel with a loved one.

Earlier, Kateryna Kuhar said “FACTS”, how is her isolation and how she and her husband miss the kids.

