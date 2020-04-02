Love will save the world: Rozenko and the Swan have shown, how to kiss in masks (photo)

Former Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko and popular TV presenter Elena-Cristina Swan, who previously said the “FACTS” about the trip to Cuba, showed, how to kiss in protective masks.

“How’s the song Vera Brezhneva??? Guessed? — Liu… Chip and Dale… Round in the study of geography”, signed Elena-Cristina photos.

“Love will save the world” — thought fans of the couple.

“You are great!!! Take care of your love”, “If we have love, we are eternal”, “Oh, very nice. Quarantine or no quarantine-love on a schedule!”, “Aoaoao, such a cute fotografija!”, — admire the commentators.

Recall that Swan and Rozenko meet November 2018. According to the lovers, combined their sense of humor.

According to rumors, for the sake of Elena-Cristina Paul took off for a year almost 30 pounds.

