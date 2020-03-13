Lover of Keanu Reeves first told about the relationship

Famous American artist Alexandra Grant first told about her relationship with actor Keanu Reeves. Review the woman gave the British edition of Vogue.

According to 47-year-old Grant, they Reeves began to interact closely in 2011. Then the actor and the artist worked together on Reeves book called Ode to happiness.

In the book, the actor told about his own experience of emerging from depression and begin to live after the tragedy. Reeves survived the birth of a stillborn child and the death of his beloved women.

The artist in my 46 years have never been married, although seven times was the best man at the wedding. Wedding Reeves the star also says. But the artist said that “love at all levels is very important to her” and she does not believe that isolation is the answer.