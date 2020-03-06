Lovers online Dating warned of the danger of infection with coronavirus

App for online Dating Tinder has started to warn users about the risk of Contracting coronavirus. According to Business Insider, now wishing to find a partner via the Internet show the message that safety is more important than Dating.

Tinder users noticed that the app now has a pop-up window that occurs when you view the profile of potential partners. “We want to keep you entertained, but it is more important to protect yourself from coronavirus”, — stated in the message from Tinder.

The text also contains advice for the prevention of infection. Fans of online Dating recommend washing hands often, carry disinfecting gel for hands, not to touch your face and try to keep your distance in public places. Those who wish to learn more about prevention, Tinder recommends that you follow the link on the website of the world health organization.