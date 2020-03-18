Luc Besson – 60: top 5 best films by famous French Director

Luc Besson. Photo: twitter.com/lucbesson

Wednesday, March 18, marks the 61 years of the famous French Director, screenwriter and film producer Luc Besson.

From childhood he aspired to be a marine biologist, but at the age of 17 got into serious trouble when submerged, because of what the doctors had forbidden Luke to dive. Now Besson is one of the best kinotvortsov the present, on account of his more than 152 pictures.

Recently, the Director was acquitted of charges of raping an actress – the Prosecutor’s office closed the case.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the famous French LeMonade decided to collect the top 5 most famous and impressive of his films.

“Big blue” (The Big Blue, 1988). The first English-language movie Besson, which is based on moments of freediving pioneer Jacques Mayol and Enzo Majorca. One of the operators of underwater photography here was the Director himself.

Besson has long sought an actor to play Maillol. Christopher Lambert, which was the original option , chose another project. Mickey Rourke refused, because he feared deep-sea diving. Did not work with Mel Gibson. In the end the role went to the unknown then, Jean-Marc Barr. And Majorca, which was Enzo Molinari, played by Jean Reno. Mayol himself was involved in the filming as a consultant and one of the writers.

“Nikita” (“Nikita”, Nikita, 1990). This film has earned success not only in France but also in USA and other countries. In the story, the girl is a drug addict who attempted to Rob the pharmacy along with his friends, gets a second chance from the French secret service.

The main role in the movie played by Anne parillaud – the first wife of Luc Besson. After filming the marriage broke up.

Interestingly, preparing for the role, the actress was always practicing, dismantling and assembling the model of the gun. Once this led to the fact that the real police forced the image out of the car with his hands up.

Leon (Léon The Professional, 1994). This film was shot on the script of the Besson, launched the career of the gorgeous Natalie Portman (when she first came to audition, she was not even 12 years old), and led by Jean Reno in the serious players in Hollywood. It is also considered one of the best works of the famous Director.

Interestingly, parents Portman was against the fact that she played the role of Matilda. In one scene, a young Natalie copied celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe. But then she had not seen any of the works of the legendary actress, but his game was built on a vague memory of comedian Mike Myers, imitating the famous blonde in the movie “Wayne’s World”.

Play Leon also wanted Mel Gibson and Keanu Reeves, but Besson considered the only Jean Reno – and that inspired him even on the set of “Nikita”, and built around it a story.

“The fifth element” (The Fifth Element, 1996). On “the Fifth element” Besson started to work in 1992. But, in fact, the project took place thanks to the success of “Leon”. Despite a respectable track record of the Director, it was not enough to get financial support for a fantastic project. People with wallets assured good financial results of the picture about the professional killer.

I wonder what the budget of “the Fifth element”, starring Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich, amounted to $ 90 million – at the time of its release it was the big-budget film made outside of Hollywood and the strip with the most expensive special effects.

An unusual project was inspired by the French comic books which Besson devoured as a teenager. Futuristic costumes (about 1,000) for the painting developed the “enfant terrible” of the fashion world, the famous designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

“Lucy” (Lucy, 2014). To write the script of this movie, Besson took about 10 years. While working on a science fiction action he had consulted many eminent scholars, because the picture was postovala about a woman with superhuman abilities, and was founded on the claim that we only use 10 % capacity of our brain.

A finished script was very fond of Luc, and he could not wait to get to work. Starring Scarlett Johansson, the actress liked the script and the vision of the Director.

Initially, Lucy had to play Angelina Jolie, but she dropped out of the project. In addition, Besson claimed that she was not his first choice. Interestingly, the lion’s share of the budget went to fee for Johansson. Part of the filming took place in Taipei (Taiwan), where Scarlett paparazzi was chasing the clock the crew that made it difficult night shooting.