LucasFilm will create a new era of Star wars

The film company announced the series of books and comic books, describing the Republic and the Jedi Order, 200 years before the events of the film.



LucasFilm has announced the release of materials about the new era of Star wars High Republic. This was reported on the official website of the Star Wars franchise.

New start has received the name of the High Republic and will describe the events and characters of the Star wars universe about 200 years before the events in the movies. The developers describe the new era as a “Golden age” of the Republic and the Jedi Order.

On the site there were pictures with the heroes of the new universe. It is noted that they will not have a relationship to the characters and events of a film.

Fans of Star wars are based on the concept art suggested that in the new age enemies of the Republic can be army faction – Nihil.

It is reported that the first will be a series of books and comics for different age categories. About the possibility of filming movies or TV shows on a new concept not yet reported.