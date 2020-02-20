Lucifer season 5: the mother of the Devil could make his return !

Season 5, Lucifer is in full preparation. An index suggests that the mother of the devil will make his grand return !

Season 5, Lucifer is expected to arrive in a few months. The fans think that the mother of the devil will make its grand return for the final season. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

THE MOTHER OF THE DEVIL REALLY DEAD ?

It’s been months that the actors of Lucifer are in shooting season 5. This next season promises to be intense because this will be the last season of the series. So, very soon, fans will have to make their goodbyes to Chloe, the devil , as well as the other characters. However, the output reserves a few nice surprises for our fans and we can expect the return of many characters.

Fans of Lucifer think that season 5 is going to make a tribute to all the characters. Because of this, on Reddit, they are likely to think that the mother of the devil will make his big return. Nevertheless, this seems almost impossible. In fact, the Goddess had taken on human form and she was making for Charlotte, a lawyer. The Devil, however, has killed and he has returned into nothingness with the fiery sword.

We’re going to need a bigger table… 😳 I wonder who will be at this dinner, @Henderson_Joe ? 😈🤔😁 pic.twitter.com/5mIjUZrFYj — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) February 6, 2020

Lucifer : a possible return to the Goddess ?

Thus, one wonders how the mother of Lucifer could make his return in the final season. However, the fans do not lack imagination, and they have a theory which could hold the road. According to them, the Goddess has in his possession the magic sword, and she can return to Earth. For this, she still needs to regain all his powers ! “When she will again be its strength, it can, theoretically, change this requirement with the sword,” said a fan.

So far, it is better not rejoice too quickly. In fact, Netflix has not announced the return of the Goddess in season 5, Lucifer. It will have to wait to see the next episodes to know more. Nevertheless, we can hope that the showrunner managed to make it back to the mother of the devil one last time. In fact, they seem to want to make pleasure to the fans with this final season and put in scene a very beautiful end.