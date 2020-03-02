Lucifer season 6: it all depends on Tom Ellis !

Share on Facebook

Season 5 Lucifer may not be the last. In fact, Netflix does not want to let go of the series and she wants to do a season 6.

Season 5 Lucifer will be released in a few months. This season had to be the last but a season 6 is in the talks ! Beware, the article contains spoilers.

For the past several months, the actors of Lucifer are on the set of season 5. The fans are eager to see this season even if it was to be the last. The devil has gone back to live in hell and he dropped Chloe. Thus, while the world wonders how it will come back on Earth and how his history with Chloe is going to evolve.

In fact, for this final season, everyone is hoping that Lucifer and Chloe will come out together. This is a good time that they turn around and they are very close. In any case, this season 5 was supposed to provide all the answers to the fans. Also, Netflix wanted to pamper the fans by making two episodes musical , as well as sixteen episodes.

However, since a few days, everything is being questioned. Lucifer knows a big success on Netflix, and everyone is attached to the devil. Thus, the chain would like to exploit a little more the universe of the series. Because of this, it would be in talks with Tom Ellis, but also with the show runners.

Lucifer : Tom Ellis starting for a season 6 ?

Tom Ellis plays Lucifer since the beginning of the series and it is clear that the actor is sad to leave his character. However, Netflix is currently in negotiations with the actor to make a season 6. According to TV Shows Ace, the show runners would already be ready to do a next season. As well, it all depends on Tom Ellis. “The negotiations between the actor and Warner Bros. Television continue, and all parties expect a positive result, ” said the media.

Then, Tom Ellis, will he agree to do a season 6 of Lucifer ? In any case, this seems to be quite a party and there is no doubt that the fans must be delighted. However, Ellis is not the only actor in the series. Because of this, there is no doubt that Lauren German who plays Chloe will have its word to say. Indeed, it seems difficult to imagine a season without this character lighthouse.

For now, Netflix hasn’t announced anything regarding a possible next season. It will therefore have to be patient to learn more. Finally, the chain has not yet announced a release date for season 5.