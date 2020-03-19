Lucifer season 6: Netflix orders a new season ?

Share on Facebook

It’s been several weeks that the production is trying to make a season 6 of Lucifer. Netflix may well have ordered the episodes.

Fans of Lucifer await with impatience the arrival of new episodes on Netflix. A season 6 could well be controlled by the chain ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

For the past several months, the production prepares the next episodes of Lucifer. This season 5 may well mark the end of the series. In fact, Netflix had announced that this season would be the last.

However, there has been a change. Lucifer knows a big success on Netflix, and the chain does not want to renounce to the history of the devil. As well, she is in talks for several months with the production in order to be a next season.

Nevertheless, for the moment, no one has anything confirmé.De his side, Tom Ellis, who plays the devil would be leaving for a season 6. The actor also seems to have trouble letting go of his role and to leave the world of the series.

Thus, everyone is confident for this possible season of Lucifer. Katrina Gould, assistant director on the series gave good news to the fans.

Lucifer : A next season already planned by Netflix ?

The shooting of Lucifer is interrupted because of the sars coronavirus. However, Katrina Gould wanted to give good news to the fans. According to it, Netflix could have ordered a season 6. In any case, it seems sure that the next season will take place with Tom Ellis.

“Being able to work on another season of Lucifer with Tom Ellis, it was a dream. It is frustrating to see that the world has become crazy. This prevented us to finish the way it should have been, but there is always a next season ! “has she said.



Thus, if one believes Katrina Gould, the finale of season 5 Lucifer should not make pleasure to the fans. Worse, they may be frustrated by the last few episodes. Because of this, one might think that the devil won’t end up with Chloe.

However, a season 6 should see the light of day in order to give a true end to the series and make pleasure to the fans. So far, the fans should not rejoice too quickly. Netflix has nothing confirmed for the moment and it will have to wait for an official announcement.