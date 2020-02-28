Lucifer season 6: the number of episodes unveiled ?

Share on Facebook

Season 5, Lucifer is in full preparation. Netflix could well be a season 6 and more is known about the next few episodes.

Fans of Lucifer and eagerly await season 5. Netflix does not seem to want to put an end to the series, and the chain could be anticipated to do a season 6 Caution, the article contains spoilers !

It’s been over a year that fans of Lucifer awaiting the return of the series. In fact, they were all eager to find devil and know what is going to happen to him. As a reminder, the latter has chosen to return to hell in order not to put humans in danger. He dropped Chloe, and the police is worse than ever.

Season 5, Lucifer is in preparation and the chain runs over the next few episodes. This next season was supposed to end the series and it provides many surprises for the fans. In fact, they can expect two episodes of music. And then, she also had to put in before the end of the history of the devil. So far, everything suggests that there will be another season after this one !

Netflix has perhaps not said its last word on the end of Lucifer. The series on the devil knows a great success and the chain intends to exploit it to the maximum. Thus, it could be that she is preparing a season 6. TVLine has announced that the chain was in the middle of negotiations with Warner Bros Television. Also, Netflix has even a clear idea of the number of episodes that it wants to disseminate for this next season.

Lucifer : soon to be a season 6 with ten episodes ?

The negotiations seem to go well and everything leads us to believe that a season 6 of Lucifer’s going to take place. “the two sides seem optimistic that an agreement for the renewal is to be found,” he told the media. Nevertheless, for the time being, the chain and the actors are very discrete and nobody has yet talked about a possible next season.

TV Line has yet confided that Netflix could plan to do 10 to 13 episodes for season 6 of Lucifer. There is no doubt that it will really end at the end of the history of the devil and Chloe. As a reminder, the season 5 will have 16 episodes and it will be cut into two parts. Thus, the 10 episodes seem plausible if one believes the american media.

Then, Netflix will she succeed in making a season 6 of Lucifer ? The fans may well be delighted with this great news. For the moment, the chain has not announced a release date for season 5 and it will have to wait a little.