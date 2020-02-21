Lucifer: Tom Ellis pushes a rant against his haters !

The recent rant of Tom Ellis (Lucifer) made the buzz on the social networks ! MCE TV tells you all about this buzz mind-blowing !

Today, the private lives of celebrities is spread on social networks. However, this is not appealing at all to Tom Ellis. In fact, the actor of Lucifer was put back in place some users.

Thunderclap on Twitter. In fact, Tom Ellis did not digest some rumors persistence of infidelity. Far from having his tongue in his pocket, the hero of Lucifier has published a message with a big meaning on Twitter.

First married to Tamzin Outhwaite, the display of his private life had greatly annoyed the actor. In addition, he does not want to repeat the same mistakes with his new sweetheart. This is why, here is the message that he addresses to all his detractors. “Je blocks definitively that I want. Thank you. “

Just a little FYI for some people…I am the only person that manages my social media…I don’t have anyone posting for me and I DEFINITELY block whoever I choose to. Thank you. As you were. 🙏🏼😈 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) February 20, 2020

Tom Ellis puts the record straight

If some people thought that Tom Ellis did not read the comments, it is missed. In fact, the latter declares. ” Just a little info for some people… I’m the only one who manages my social networks… I don’t have anyone that post for me. “The rest, he will not hesitate to delete certain accounts if it considers that the limits are crossed.

Also, most of his followers have understood the message. Indeed, a wave of support sweeping across the Twitter account of the person concerned.” Much love to you and Meaghan ” can we read. Of the rest, some approve of the substance but not the form ” It is sad and a shame that this is gone so far and that he must denounce the lack of respect that some show on the social networks. “or,” I’m glad that Tom has finally said something against it” . Anyway, Tom Ellis knows that he can count on the unwavering support of the fans of Lucifer.