Lugo vs Cadiz: live streaming free for the Spanish Segunda

Lugo vs Cadiz. Forecast for the Spanish Segunda (March 6, 2020)

In the next round of the Spanish Segund on March 6, the leader of Cadiz goes to visit Lugo, who is desperately fighting for a residence permit – we offer our forecast for this meeting.

Lugo

“Lugo” in the last rounds showed a desire to stay in the Segund. The team has established itself as an unyielding team, not losing any of the four previous matches. True, of the rivals, only Elche (2: 2) is at the top of the standings. In other matches, Lugo defeated Fuenlabrada (1-0), Oviedo (1-0) and split the world with Deportivo (0-0).

Such successes raised the team to 19th place. So far this is the relegation zone, however, only one point separates Lugo from the rescue position.

Cadiz

The “yellow submarine”, meanwhile, is racing at full speed to get into Example for the first time in history. The team now occupies the first line, ahead of three points ahead of the second “Zaragoza” and eight-third “Almeria”.

In the last rounds , Cadiz , however, slowed down a little. In the previous three matches, they managed to lose with the same score 0: 1 to Malaga and Gijon Sporting, but in the last game they won an important victory just over the closest pursuer Almeria (2: 1).

Statistics

Lugo lost at home only two of their last nine matches.

In five of the eight previous home matches, Lugo played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

Cadiz have won only two of their last nine away matches.

In eight of the nine matches, the forecast was “total less than 2.5”.

“Cadiz” has not lost “Lugo” for seven consecutive matches, having beaten him in three previous away matches.

Forecast

Here you can hardly expect high performance. Full-time fights between rivals very rarely exceed the bar in two goals. Both teams do not play open football, scoring a goal, sit in a blank defense. For Lugo, at the same time, Cadiz is a very uncomfortable opponent.

Our forecast – Cadiz will not lose + total less than 2.5 for 1.83 in BC Marathon