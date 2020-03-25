Lukashenko believes that to survive the coronavirus can “stand before the Passover”

The guarantor of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged not to panic over the situation with COVID-19. According to him, the need to hold on to Easter. Minsk to combat coronavirus takes the example of China. This was stated by the President at the meeting with Chinese Ambassador Cui Zimina, wrote Today Belarus.

“My greatest fear is that people will develop psychosis, even from what is happening in the media,” – said Lukashenko.

He believes that psychosis causes other diseases.

“Therefore, your experience, our experience we use to the maximum permissible level for us to go here is a pic. Soak up to Orthodox Easter – then we will live”, – said Lukashenko.

Arriving in Belarus sent to the quarantine, said the head of state.

“A week and a half they come out. However, brand us in different words that we do nothing delayed, but this is the situation. So I pray to God that we have passed the peak of viral diseases, and the situation has stabilized,” – he concluded.