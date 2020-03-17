Lukashenko has advised to fight the coronavirus vodka and sauna (video)

While doctors in Spain are advised to resist the coronavirus with vegetables and fruits, the President of neighboring Ukraine Belarus Alexander Lukashenko offers a “prophylaxis” against the threat of infection more drastic means.

Fragments of his speech leads the TV channel CTV.

In particular, the Belarusian leader is often advised to wash their hands, in time to have Breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I’m not a drinking man, but lately jokingly say that vodka is necessary not only to wash hands,” said he, assuming on the day it would be nice to have 40-50 grams of vodka to “poison” the virus (fragment starts at the 4th minute).

“But not at work” — said Lukashenko at the meeting with the appointed to various positions of officials.

The President also advised officials to go to the sauna. “Well, if two to three times a week — is also useful,” — said Lukashenko.

“The Chinese told us that this virus at 60 +can not stand”, — he added.

who will be allegedly spraying disinfectants.

