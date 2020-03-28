Lukashenko has not yet figured out how to celebrate may 9 with Putin and home

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is going to come to the Victory parade in Moscow, but said that Russia embraced a “psychosis” because of the pandemic coronavirus.

On Friday, March 27, BelTA informs.

According to Lukashenko, he plans to arrive in the Russian capital on Victory Day.

“If no one from Belarus will not arrive to Moscow, then who will go? It is clear that from Ukraine no go,” he said.

Lukashenko stressed that Belarus is also planned the celebration of Victory Day.

“I have one problem: we have exactly the same activities, and now we think how to make so that I could go there. But I don’t know based on what they have going on and the psychosis seized them, will they carry out these activities,” — said the Belarusian President.

Lukashenko also said that Belarus will not cancel celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Victory in the great Patriotic war.