Lukashenko has submitted a statement to the police because of the woman’s death from the coronavirus in Belarus

Thursday, April 2, in Vitebsk died of pneumonia 68-year-old woman. She was diagnosed with coronavirus. While officially in Belarus suppress information about the pandemic, according to Belsat.

Lydia Matveev, 68-year-old resident of Polotsk, a few weeks lying in the neurology Department of the Vitebsk regional clinical hospital.

“The diagnosis has changed three times, “said her son Alexander Matveev, living in France and keeping in contact with my mom on the phone.

Alexander lives in France and can’t come to Belarus, while closed borders. He regularly kept in touch with my mom, until it was transferred to the intensive care unit. Thereafter, on the status of women informed the relatives living in Belarus:

“She was prescribed antibiotics, and after a few days she was in intensive care with severe pneumonia on the ventilator. 2 April, she died. No official comment from the hospital we didn’t get to phone was not possible. About her condition and death, we have been able to know only through friends of doctors. The diagnosis of “coronavirus” was put in the morgue“, — said cousin Lydia Matveeva.

Death certificate:

According to relatives, the woman was treated in an ordinary ward where there were several people.

Alexander Matveev applied in Polotsk district Department of internal Affairs with the statement: “Demand to Institute criminal proceedings against Lukashenko, Alexander Grigorievich, 30.08.1954 G. R., native village of Kopys, Belarus. Which, being on a post of the President of the Republic of Belarus has not taken the necessary measures to protect population from the spread of dangerous virus, resulting in 02.04.2020 informed in regional clinical hospital of the city of Vitebsk died Matveeva Lidiya Dmitrievna“.

Saturday, April 4, Lydia Matveev was buried in Polatsk, in a closed coffin at the military cemetery. On the same day, relatives of the deceased called for the police to check on the application.

.

Photo: Belsat

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter