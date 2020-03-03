Lukashenko made a loud statement on cooperation with Russia

Belarus will continue to purchase Russian oil, but will work with other suppliers of raw materials.

This was stated on Tuesday, the President of the country Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on the work of the refinery complex, writes BelTA news Agency.

“We (to buy oil in Russia). Because the oil, its extraction and transportation created at the hands of the Belarusians, the generations for which we came. And logistics is the most comfortable” — quoted Lukashenko Agency BelTA.

The President stressed that the Belarusian side will not be “constantly on his knees, December 31, begging the oil”. “And when will eliminate the monopoly, it will be easier to negotiate on prices,” — said Lukashenko.

Lukashenko stated that the Republic of monthly loses about 1 million tons of oil. “Individual States realized that using the valve on the oil pipe best them questions are solved much easier. Do not think that I allude here only to Russia. It has become the norm for States of the world that have from the Lord is happiness. Unfortunately, in spite of any mutual commitment, this practice was applied in relation to Belarus,” the President said.

According to him, terms of delivery of oil issued an ultimatum linked to other problems that want to solve country-supplier. “This happens without regard to the current contractual basis and principles of our relations, as a result, in the moment, the country loses about 1 million tons of raw material per month,” — said Lukashenko. According to him, “and it’s not just that someone at valve grabs”. “The thing that we are guilty, that have not diversified in the time of oil supply,” — said the head of state.

He pointed out that with the oil raw materials are not only the needs of the domestic fuel market, but also a stable chemical and other enterprises. According to Lukashenko, unmotivated actions in the sphere of oil supplies negatively affect gross domestic product and budget revenues, although the objective of diversification of sources of economic growth stands in front of the government for years. “I hope that in the program for the next five years will be created a specific plan on how to reduce the importance of oil supplies for the formation of GDP,” the President added.