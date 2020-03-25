Luke Wilson and Frank Grillo will perform “Cosmic sin” with Bruce Willis

Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson (pictured) and Adelaide Kane will appear in a sci-Fi action film “Cosmic sin” (“Cosmic Sin”) along with Bruce Willis.

According to Deadline, the actors have joined the project before the start of the global epidemic of coronavirus and the subsequent stops filming. At this point, the movie is under post production.

About participation in the film by Bruce Willis became known in February of this year: it was reported that he will perform in the movie the main role. The film also starred K. J. Perry, Locklin Munro and Brandon Thomas Lee. Director of the project is Edward Drake, he wrote the script with Corey Large. The film tells about a group of soldiers and scientists, who are supposed to protect and save his race from hostile aliens bent on infecting humanity and build a new “society of the future.”