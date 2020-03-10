LVMH Prize announced the names of the finalists for the fashion award

By Maria Batterbury

Photo: instagram.com/lvmhprize

Award for the LVMH young designers Prize, which is annually conducted by the conglomerate LVMH, announced the finalists for 2020.

They were eight young brands: Dr. Ahluwalia, Casablanca, Chopova Lowena, Nicholas Daley, Peter Do, Sindiso Khumalo, Supriya Lele and Tomo Koizumi.

Five finalists are engaged in women’s clothing, and three only men.

The jury consisted of creative Director of the fashion brands included in the LVMH, and also Vice-President of Louis Vuitton Delphine Arnault, CEO of Dior Sidney Toledano and President of the Foundation Louis Vuitton, Jean-Paul Clavery.

The winner of the LVMH Prize will be announced on 5 June. He will receive a cash prize of €300,000 and a year of mentorship from LVMH professionals

