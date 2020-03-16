LVMH will produce antiseptic gel for hospitals

Antiseptic. Photo: unsplash.com

The LVMH group started the production of antiseptic gels at three of its factories in France. Under their converted production lines, which did perfume and cosmetics brands Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy.

The move is aimed at preventing shortage antiseptic in a pandemic coronavirus.

It will be free to circulate in the French hospitals, and other organizations associated with the health care system. LVMH plans to produce 12 tons of gel.

Production will continue as long as necessary.