Lyon — Juventus online stream of Champions League match

Wednesday, February 26, at the stadium “Olympic Park Lyonne”, containing almost 60 thousand spectators, will host the first match of 1/8 finals of the Champions League French Lyon and Turin “Juventus” (beginning at 22:00).

22 players, Juventus went to Lyon

Coach of “Old Lady” Maurizio Sarri took in Lyon of 22 players, 18 of which will be on the bench for the game.

Goalkeepers — Szczesny, Pinzolo, Buffon.

The Defenders — De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Swearing.

Midfielders — Pjanic, Khedira, Ramsey, Matuidi, Rubio, Bentancourt.

Forwards — Ronaldo, Dibala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Higuain, Bernardeschi.

23 players, “Lyon” preparing for the game with Juventus

The press service of Lyon published a list of players who are preparing for the home match against Juventus. It — 23 people, 18 of which will form tomorrow.

Goalkeepers: Lopez, Goal, Racioppi.

Defenders: Dubois, Tete, Denier, Marcelo, Anderson, Yanga Mbiwa, Marçal.

Midfielders: Auer, The Asshole, Tusar, Mendes, Lucas Guimaraes.

Forwards: Terrier, Dembele, Root, Traore, Toko Ekambi, Guiri, Cherki.

Judges from Spain

The UEFA Committee of umpires assigned to work the match referee brigade headed by 36-year-old jesús Gil Manzano. In previous years this servant of Themis, which is a FIFA referee since 2014, never crossed paths with either one or the other teams.

36-year-old jesús Gil Manzano

Lyon and Juventus in their respective leagues

Last weekend Lyon confidently figured out on the road with “MECOM” — 2:0 (Dembele, 45+7; Ayar, 90+4), continuing to get to the place (the team of Rudi Garcia’s 37 points and eighth place in the table — far ahead by 25 points, located leading PSG).

Despite the raging in Italy coronavirus, Juventus managed to hold their Serie A match and beat away “SLEEPING” — 2:1 (Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, Ramsey, 60 — Petagna, 69, penalty). In the table Juventus in the lead, running second ahead of Lazio by one point.

The history of confrontation: Juventus still unbeaten

