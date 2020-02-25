Lyon – Juventus: where to watch online Champions League match

Wednesday, February 26, in the first match of 1/8 finals of the Champions League the French “lion” will play with Juventus. The fight will take place in Lyon at the stadium “Park Olympique Lyon”, with capacity for 70 thousand spectators, beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time.

ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH LYON — JUVENTUS

Prior to full-time match in the Champions League teams played their matches in the national Championships. Lyon confidently figured out on the road with “MECOM” — 2:0 (Dembele, 45+7; Ayar, 90+4), continuing to get to the place (the team of Rudi Garcia’s 37 points and eighth place in the table — far ahead by 25 points, located leading PSG).

Despite the raging in Italy coronavirus, Juventus managed to hold their Serie A match and beat away “SLEEPING” — 2:1 (Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, Ramsey, 60 — Petagna, 69, penalty). In the table Juventus in the lead, running second ahead of Lazio by one point.

To follow the UPS and downs of the match Lyon — Juventus live, starting from 22:00, will be on the TV channel “Football 1”.

.

Photo Getty Images

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter