Lyon vs Juventus live streaming for 1/8 finals of the Champions League

Lyon vs Juventus live streaming

Ronaldo and company will have to overcome a small barrier to the quarterfinals

On Wednesday, February 26, the first match of the Champions League 1/8 finals will take place, in which the French Lyon will host Juventus Turin at the Olympic Stadium Lyonne home stadium.

The path of Lyon to the Champions League playoffs was rather difficult. Before the final round, the French club could take any of the first three places in Group G, where he performed with the German Leipzig, the Portuguese Benfica and the Russian Zenith.

Fortunately for the “children,” they had eight points to continue the fight in the most prestigious European competition. Benfica and Zenit scored only one point less, and Leipzig scored three points more.

Juventus played without tension in the last round of the group stage, because it prematurely finished first in the quartet with Madrid Atletico, German Bayer and Russian Lokomotiv. The Turin club scored 16 out of 18 possible points, the only draw was fixed in the first round with Atlético (2: 2).

In the French championship, Lyon is doing poorly. After 26 rounds, the team of Rudi Garcia takes only seventh place in the standings. “Weavers” are four points behind the Europa League zone, while the third “Rennes” has already come off by seven points. In the last round, Lyon away defeated the Mets 2-0, thus obtaining their first victory in the last five matches of the championship.

“Juventus” in the national championship, things are going better than the opponent, but still not smooth. Despite the fact that Maurizio Sarri’s team is the leader of Serie A, he cannot afford to relax yet. The second “Lazio” is only one point behind, and “Inter” has only six points less and he has not played his match in the 25th round. In the last match, Juventus not without difficulty dealt with SPAL (2: 1) on the opponent’s field.

It is interesting that Lyon and Juventus met four times in official matches and the Italian club did not lose in any of them – three wins and a draw. Most likely, Lyon will not be able to rewrite history in the near future, since the Italian champion is a favorite of the upcoming confrontation. The victory of Juventus in the first match can be bet for 1.93.

Indicative compositions:

“Lyon”: Lopes – Denyer, Marcelo, Marsal; Dubois, Tusar, Auar, Cornet; Toko-Ekambi, Dembele, Terrier.

Juventus: Schensny – Danilo, Bonucci, de Licht, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pyanich, Bentankur; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Dybala.

In the 1/8 finals of the Champions League playoffs, Lyon will host Juventus. The game will take place at the Olympic Park Lyon stadium on February 26. The meeting starts at 23:00 Moscow time. Forecast for Lyon – Juventus .

The French team from the city of the same name completed its journey in the group stage with 8 points in reserve, thanks to which it finished second in the standings.

Together with Lyon in quartet G were RB Leipzig, Zenit and Benfica. Russian and Portuguese clubs lagged behind the “lions” by only 1 point. In six Champions League matches, this team scored nine goals, and conceded eight.

In the first Euro Cup meeting, the team back then under the leadership of Silvinho painted the world with Zenit (1: 1). In the second round, “Lyon” in Germany prevailed over “RB Leipzig” (2: 0).

In the next match, the “children” were defeated by the “Benfica” (1: 2), on November 5, the French club took revenge from the “eagles” (3: 1). After that, the “lions” lost points, losing to “Zenith” (0: 2), and in the final meeting they painted the world with “RB Leipzig” (2: 2).

Domestic wards Rudi Garcia are now fighting on three fronts. On January 21, Lyon beat Lille in the penalty shootout (2: 2, 4: 3) and reached the League Cup final.

A little later, the “children” knocked out “Nice” from the French Cup (2: 1). In the championship standings, the “lions” at this stage are seventh. For 26 championship games, this team has won 37 points.

In the starting three meetings of February, “Lyon” lost to “Nice” (1: 2), painted the world with “Amiens” (0: 0) and was weaker than PSG (2: 4). In the quarterfinal of the League Cup, the wards of Rudi Garcia defeated Marseille (1: 0).

In the 25th round of the championship, “Lyon” tied with “Strasbourg” (1: 1), and in the last match at the moment, the “lions” away with the club “Metz” (2: 0).

Juventus

The Turin team in Group D took first place. For six matches, she scored 16 points, so she managed to get ahead of Atlético by 4 points and Bayer by 10 points.

During the group stage of the Champions League, the Italians managed to score 12 goals, and they conceded four goals.

In the first Euro Cup meeting , Juventus on Wanda Metropolitan earned 1 point in a difficult battle with Atlético (2: 2), after which the “old Signora” easily dealt with Bayer at home (3: 0).

In the next two bouts, the wards of Maurizio Sarri beat Lokomotiv (2: 1; 2: 1), and then the zebras defeated Atlético (1: 0). On December 11, Turintsy dealt with Bayer away (2: 0).

In the Italian championship, “Bianconeri” have a difficult battle for the championship with “Lazio” and “Inter”. So far , Juventus leads the standings with 60 points scored, ahead of the Eagles by 1 point, and the Nerazzurri by 6 points.



In the Cup of the country, the “old Signora” is fighting for a ticket to the finals with “Milan”. More recently, Juve parted with the “devils” world at San Siro (1: 1).

Before the cup match, the Bianconeri won only three points in three Serie A. matches. In these matches, the Turin lost to Napoli (1: 2), defeated Fiorentina (3: 0) and were weaker than Verona (1: 2) .

But in the last two games, the team of Maurizio Sarri came to his senses. At first, Juventus defeated Brescia (2: 0) in their native walls , and a week later it defeated SPAL 2: 1.

Forecast and Rates

The victory of Lyon in the upcoming match is estimated at 4.36, the bookies offer a quote of 3.58 for a draw, and 1.93 for a victory of Juventus.

Having personnel losses in the attack, the “lions” often have to play on defense against strong opponents. A meeting with Juve is no exception. But the Sarri team sometimes has problems opening a massive defense. Our prediction and bet on the match is a total of less than 2.5 with a coefficient of 1.85.