Lyon vs Juventus: live streaming free for the Champions League

Lyon vs Juventus: prediction and betting on the Champions League match (February 26, 2020)

Juventus never lost to Lyon, but whether the weavers will be able to interrupt this series on February 26, we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Lyon

“Lyon” ended up in the same group of the Champions League with “Zenith”, “Leipzig” and “Benfica”, not being considered the original main favorite for access to the playoffs. As a result, the “weavers” fought a fierce fight for the second line up to the last round – a 2-2 draw with “Leipzig” allowed them to get one more point to “Benfica” and “Zenith”.

In the championship of France is not successful – after 26 rounds, the team of Rudi Garcia takes only seventh place in the table. “Weavers” are four points behind the Europa League zone, while the third “Lille” has already come off by six points. In the last round, Lyon defeated the Metz 2-0, thus obtaining the first victory in the last five matches of the championship.

Juventus

Juventus , unlike its current rival, had no problems in the group – Atletico, Bayer and Lokomotiv did not show adequate resistance to Maurizio Sarri’s team . “Old Signora” came first to the finish line with 16 points in the asset, ahead of the second “Atletico” by six points, gaining five wins in six rounds.

In Serie A, things at Juventus are not going so smoothly – despite the fact that he is the leader of the championship, he cannot afford to relax yet. The second “Lazio” is only one point behind, and Inter has six points less and he has not yet played his match in the 25th round. In the last meeting, Juventus easily dealt with SPAL, beating the opponent 2: 1 on his field.

Statistics

The teams met four times in official matches and in no one of them did Juventus lose – three wins and a draw

Juventus have not lost in any of the six matches of the current Champions League draw – five wins and a draw

Juventus conceded just four goals in six group stage matches

In none of the last three home matches have Lyon scored more than one goal

Forecast

“Lyon” throughout the season looks extremely unstable – “weavers” have problems in defense, which is often used by rivals. Today, Rudy Garcia’s team will probably try to play more reliably at their gates, given the value of a goal conceded in their field, so it’s hardly worth waiting for serious activity in the attack from the “weavers”.

The same can be said about Juventus, which is quite reliable in defense and does not take risks without special need – the “old signora” will probably hold today’s match in her traditional style and will achieve the result she needs.

In our opinion, the hosts will not be able to win and the match will not be productive. We offer a combined forecast – Juventus will not lose + total is less than (2.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70