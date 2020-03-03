Lyon vs Paris Saint Germain: live streaming free for the French Cup

Lyon vs PSG. Forecast (cf. 2.30) for the French Cup match (March 4, 2020)

We present the forecast for the semifinal match of the French Cup, in which Lyon will host Paris Saint-Germain. Will “aristocrats” be able to accomplish a feat? – the answer is in this material.

Lyon

After defeating Juventus, the hosts of today’s match believed in themselves and confirmed their advantage in the last match of League1, where they defeated the unyielding Saint-Etienne (1: 0).

To date, the ” children ” have 40 points and six points have crept up to the European competition zone. The “ weavers ” have 11 victories and the third line of attack in France – 42 goals scored, of which 16 are on Dembele’s account .

On the way to the semifinals, “Lyon” beat “Burg-en-Bres” (7: 0), “Nantes” (4: 3), “Nice” (2: 1) and “Marseille” (1: 0), which we gave a forecast.

In today’s game , Depay , Rhine and Sole will not be able to play .

PSG

“ Paris Saint-Germain ” knocked out “Linas-Montlery” (6: 0), “Lorient” (1: 0), “Po” (2: 0) on the way to the 1/2 finals and carried the team in the last match from the Premier League – Dijon (6: 1). Parisians confidently lead in the national championship – 68 points and 13 points gap with the second Marseille.

In the last match, the capital club for the second time this year sent knockout “Dijon” (4: 0). In the Champions League, the “ blue-red ” lost in the first match of Borussia from Dortmund, but the score 1: 2 leaves a good chance of overall success.

In today’s game , Silva, Herrera , Dagba and the participation of Di Maria will not be able to take part .

Statistics

Lyon does not lose at home for nine games in a row

PSG away on average scores 3.10 goals

Lyon have won 3 of their last 5 home games in person

Lyon did not miss three games in a row

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of PSG (1: 0)

Forecast

The teams have high motivation before today’s match, because the Cup final is at stake. We assume that the game will be held under the highest voltage, and two participants in the playoffs of the Champions League will please football fans.

Bookmakers do not see any other outcome than the victory of the Parisians, but we believe that Lyon has better discipline in defense, which could be a decisive factor and the hosts, at least, will not lose in regular time, which is what we propose to play the bet on.

Our forecast – “Lyon” will not lose and put on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.30