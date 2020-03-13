Lyon vs Reims live streaming free

Lyon vs Reims. Forecast (cf. 2.31) for the match of the championship of France (March 13, 2020)

We offer our version of the forecast for the duel of the championship of France, in which on March 13, Lyon will receive Reims. What to expect from a match without fans? – the answer is in our material.

Lyon

After a heroic victory over Juventus (1-0) in the Champions League, Lyon managed to beat Saint-Etienne, but then lost ground.

In the French Cup, the “weavers” could not oppose PSG (1: 5), and in the last round of League1 away they minimally lost to “Lille” (0: 1). To date, the ” children ” have recorded 40 points in the asset and are only one point behind today’s opponent and have the opportunity to get ahead of him.

It is worth noting that the hosts’ attack line takes second place in the championship, and out of 42 goals scored – 16 on Dembele’s account .

In today’s game, another team sniper will not be able to take part – Depay, as well as Reine and Sole .

Reims

” Reims ” for 28 rounds Victor scored 10 and 11 of the world that brought the ” red-white ” 41 points, and the team showed the best result in the defense – 21 missed goal, but the attack of the guests is not all right. Attack line performance indicators are less than one goal scored per match on average.

In the last four games, the wards of David Guyon go without defeat, and in the match last Saturday they beat Brest (1: 0) in their field.

Today they will not be able to help their teams e Kafaro , Disasi , Donis and Mbemba .

Statistics

Lyon have won 7 of their last 10 home matches

Reims away missed an average of 1.40 goals

Reims has not beaten Lyon since 2013

The last full-time match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

Today we will see a match of equal rivals, and the lack of fans will affect the speed and dedication of the players. We assume that today we will see the standard result in recent years and offer to play a combined bet on the match .

Our forecast – “Lyon” will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.31