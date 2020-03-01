Lyon vs Saint-Etienne: live streaming free for the Ligue 1

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne. Forecast (cf. 2.20) for the match of the championship of France (March 1, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on March 1, Lyon will receive Saint-Etienne. Will the guests be able to resist one of the leaders of League 1? – the answer is in our material.

Lyon

“ Lyon ” will reach “Olympic Park” after three days ago he managed to beat Juventus in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League (1-0). This victory will be an additional motivation in today’s match – the team has already lagged behind the group of leaders and may lose a ticket to the European competition for the next season.

The “ weavers ” have 10 wins and seven draws, and in the last round the “ aristocrats ” beat the Mets away (2: 0). It is worth noting the line of attack of the ” children “, which is the third in France – 40 goals.

In today’s match , Depay , Rhine , Tete and Korne will not be able to play .

Saint Etienne

” St Etienne ” to fight for survival, which was confirmed by the results of recent matches and team play. The Green has eight wins and 29 points, which is only two points more than the 18th Nima from the relegation zone.

After five consecutive defeats, the ASSE managed to break the black line in a home duel with Reims (1: 1), for which we were given a prediction .

Monne Pak , Yussuf and Norden will not be able to take part in today’s game .

Statistics

Lyon did not lose nine home games in a row

Saint-Etienne have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches

“Lyon” has not lost in personal meetings since 2014

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Lyon (1: 0)

Forecast

The victory in the Champions League took away a lot of physical strength from the Lyon players , but improved the psychological state of the team, which so far has been unsuccessfully playing in the French championship. To date, ” Saint-Etienne ” in search of his game, and the infirmary is crowded, which is unlikely to positively affect the outcome of today’s confrontation.

Our forecast is the victory of Lyon with the handicap (-1) and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.20