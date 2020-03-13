Lyon vs Torino: what is the city with the most cool ?

Share on Facebook

Lyon and Torino faced off at the away match in the Champions League, but which of the two cities is the most cool ?

Lyon and Turin are two towns very attractive ! They offer each a lot of cultural riches, gastrointestinal, and propose a framework of life very pleasant.

If you had to choose one of these two cities to live, for sure this would be a tough choice. It helps you in achieving a quick comparison.

Gastronomy

It seems complicated to compete with Lyon in the field of gastro, because it is the capital of French haute cuisine. Lyon is the ideal place to discover the French cuisine and fall in love.

With more than 1,500 restaurants, the city of Lyon has one of the highest concentrations of restaurants per capita in France. The Twenty-first century, the cuisine of lyon, is simple and of high quality. It is exported in other regions of France and abroad.

Even if you are a student, you are also going to cook more often at home, you can easily offer you a small table gastro when the mood takes you. Turin is known for its quality wines.

The city is also known for its maîtres chocolatiers. Moreover, nowadays, the main activity of the eco of the city, outside of the auto manufacturing, it has to be chocolate ! The advantage will nevertheless be in Lyon on this point.

Lyon vs Torino: Climate

Overall, you’re going to get very cold in winter and very hot in summer in these two cities. But what of the sweet life, Italy has a major advantage, with a climate that will give you the smooth almost throughout the year. On average, throughout the year, Turin recorded temperatures of 1°. Small advantage to Turin.

Cost of living

It would take you about 3 247,98 € in Turin to maintain the same standard of living that you can have with 3 700,00 € to Lyon. This calculation uses the index of the cost of living and rent prices means current in each of the cities. For the rest of the purchases of everyday life, you you will come out much better in Italy than in France. By contrast, the average wage is much higher in Lyon (around 2 200€) in the city of Turin (approximately€ 1,700). Small advantage for Turin on the cost of living.

Cultural life

Founded by the Romans in 43 av J.-C., Lyon was one of the most important cities of the roman empire and the capital of Gaul, a region that includes most of France and Belgium modern. In Lyon, it should not miss the place Bellecour, this is one of the most popular places in the city centre between the Rhône and the Saône. Then, you can climb up to the summit of the hill of Fourvière.

From there, you can admire the city of Lyon at your feet. This place is home to the most emblematic monument of Lyon, Notre Dame de Fourvière basilica : a basilica from the end of the Nineteenth century, built of white stone shimmering in the neo-byzantine style. And very similar in this regard to the basilica of the Sacred Heart of Montmartre, in Paris.

As in many regions of Italy, Turin is a city very rich historically. After the collapse of the roman empire in western Europe, Turin was occupied by different nations and empires eventually.

During the years 1300-1600, the city has experienced great growth and has acquired a large part of its fantastic architecture and its cultural buildings during this period.

The Porta Palatina, one of the many roman ruins that still exist today in the Turin modern, is also the roman gate, the best preserved in the world since the 1st century. In addition, Turin is full of palaces and extravagant historical buildings. And the Palazzo Madama is the second palace to be situated on the Piazza Castello.

Lyon vs Torino: For the love of cinema !

Then, for all the movie lovers, the tower Mole Antonelliana is home to a unique museum !

It offers a gigantic collection with objects of film history such as magic lanterns, as well as a large number of film posters, reels of films, books, and accessories.

Each of the two cities has a monument classified as a Unesco world heritage site, draw. Both cities offer a rich cultural and dynamic, you will not be bored in any of these two cities.

However, Lyon has 39 museums in its city , while there are only 18 in Turin.

Slight advantage to Lyon.

Lyon vs Torino: Football

Lyon have one of the best teams in France. But this is not necessarily obvious to compete in the face of the famous Juve ! All the more that the team of Turin has strengthened his last time with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, for example.

But you should never say never, especially when talking about football and the Champions League. This year, the two cities will compete in the 8th finals. Lyon have surprised everyone by winning 1-0 in the away game.

Advantage to Lyon for the moment … answer the 17 march for the return match in Turin.

The bets are open !

And you, what city do you prefer ?

Explain us your choice in comments!!!