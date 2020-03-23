Lyubov Uspenskaya fainted and badly injured

Queen Russian chanson Lyubov Uspenskaya, which recently accused the prosecution, fainted and badly injured.

About it she wrote in Instagram. “My friends! All the events that have happened recently, of course crippled me. The other day I felt ill, lost consciousness, received severe injuries and was not able some time to recover”she said.

Now, according to the singer, she feels good and even culinaric.

Любовь Успенская потеряла сознание и сильно травмировалась

Recall that the daughter of singer Tatyana Plaksina fled to the United States, and gave scandalous interview in which he accused the mother of abuse.

