Lyubov Uspenskaya refused five million

Became known as possible to Lubov Uspenskaya for participation in the show Ksenia Sobchak, “Doc-talk”, which left the indignant singer, and later accused the leadership of incompetence and inhumanity. Despite the scandal, the program will be aired on 24 February, the birthday of the assumption. She turns 66. Sobchak promised to leave everything as it was recorded, without any editing.

It turns out that assumption for a long time did not dare to discuss the relationship with his daughter, fled after the scandal in the United States, refused to participate in the TV show, even for huge fees. Writes kp.ru Love Zalmanovna declined from 5 million rubles in another program, but agreed to answer questions Sobchak absolutely for free, wanted to justify himself, to show that she is a good mother. But the question of Xenia and the tone of the program she didn’t like.

“Money for participating in the show Sobchak Lyubov Uspenskaya — we have received exactly a penny. Initially she was offered 5 million rubles for participation in another show on the First “Let them talk”, and she refused a fee. Didn’t want to make trouble, just wanted to convey his truth: he loves the daughter that life dealt her, and being so tired from the harassment of journalists. After the channel NTV literally hunts for the assumption and Tatiana — even in America it got. Assumption agreed to the ether, but it turned out that the transmission is the other “Doc-talk” with Sobchak. And there she went to the same conditions, without requiring any money. It would seem that such success for the producers. But in the end the assumption for its honesty and integrity took so embarrassed! It is then completely destroyed”, — told kp.ru Maxim Zabolotnyi, head of the detective Agency that was looking for a runaway daughter of singer and since then supports family and friendships.

“Thanks for this shameful gift”, — said Lubov Uspenskaya in the video in Instagram. More to discuss my personal life it is not going to.

We will remind, the scandal around the assumption and her daughter Tatiana broke out after she ran away from home said on NTV about physical abuse by the mother. Later, the singer gave a Frank interview to Andrey Malakhov and admitted that her daughter takes drugs and needs help.

