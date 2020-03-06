M Pokora absent Enfoirés: the reason finally unveiled !

Share on Facebook

This Friday 6 march, the channel TF1 will broadcast the edition 2020 of the Enfoirés. But some artists, such as M Pokora, will not be of the party.

The Enfoirés are back on TF1 for a show out of the ordinary for the benefit of the association Les Restos Du cœur ! But this year, viewers will not see M Pokora on stage. ERM you have to explain why.

They are counting on you ! This Friday, march 6, The Enfoirés go back again on stage for their annual show, for the benefit of Restos Du Coeur. In fact, the cast of 46 artists, well-known to the general public, gave seven concerts at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Thus, they have sung all in chorus the hymn of the association in front of 90 000 people. ” Today, we no longer have the right to be hungry, or be cold… “

That would be The Enfoirés without its artists ? Each year, certain celebrities are still present!!! It is also the case of Patrick Fiory, Mimi Mathy, Jenifer, Patrick Bruel Liane Foly, MC Solaar, Nolwenn Leroy, Pierre Palmade, Christophe Willem, Jean-Louis Aubert, Amel Bent, Christophe Maé, Jean-Baptiste Maunier, but also a Soprano, Michaël Youn and Kendji Girac. Not to mention the other, such as Kad Merad, Slimane, Vitaa, Zazie, Ary Abittan, Nicolas Canteloup or Claudio Capéo. But the list is still long !

But among the singers and actors, some names are missing ! In fact for the last few years, many artists remain faithful to the position. They are still rising on stage to greet their comrades, and sing the best music of the moment ! But this time, some of them are missing!!! This is the case of Marc Lavoine, Pascal Obispo, Lorie, who is bedridden, but also of M Pokora.

M Pokora and Lorie absent Enfoirés 2020

When a singer is absent from one edition of the Enfoirés, the audience always notices ! In fact, M Pokora shows himself faithful to the Enfoirés since 2012. It has been six years that the artist participates in this annual show for the benefit of Restos du Coeur. But this year, it has had a hitch in particular !

The absence of M Pokora queries all the world ! Then, Sophie Bazou, the head of the Enfoirés in the Restaurant of the heart, gave an explanation to our confreres Programme-tv.net. “It’s going to become a dad in a few days. The birth of his first child is imminent. He returned to Los Angeles with his companion after the end of the first part of his tour. It is perfectly understandable. “

As well, the little boy of M Pokora, Isaiah, was born on January 20, 2020. That is to say, the day of the last concert of the Enfoirés 2020. First, the artist is shown very disappointed not to be part once again of the troupe. But in the end, he has spent the most beautiful day of her life ! In short, it is an evil for a well !