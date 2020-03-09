M Pokora appears in the studio with Burna Boy !

Share on Facebook

Get ready, something is brewing ! Yesterday, M Pokora has unveiled the shots of her studio session with the great Burna Boy.

Nothing can stop M Pokora. The French star was displayed in the studio at the side of Burna Boy ! MCE TV says it all !

For M Pokora, everything seems to be going better. The idol of a whole generation went on to success ! It must be said that it is very much appreciated by the public. With his music, the singer puts everyone of agreement. But that’s not all ! It is also a real beast of a scene. As well, his tour is a great success.

However, M Pokora is worried. The epidemic of the coronavirus may very well hinder his future shows. Hard blow to the artist. Nevertheless, he can count on the support of his family. In order to motivate his companion, Christina Milian flew to Paris ! Of course, their child is also part of the experience.

With his small family, the singer seems to be on a little cloud. Thus, he does not hesitate to show his happiness on the social networks. It was on Instagram that he had announced the birth of his first child. ” Once there was Isaiah, born 20/01/2020… you write the rest… Welcome my son “.

M Pokora collaborates with Burna Boy

If M Pokora slowly learns the basics of his job as a father, he has nothing more to prove in the field of music. Yet, it never ceases to amaze his audience. On Instagram, the French star is then displayed in the studio, alongside Burna Boy.

Users, therefore, have not been slow to express their joy. Under photos, you can read many of the comments. ” Best feat” , ” this is heavy ! “, ” You’re part of the great middle ! “.

This is not the first time that the american singer has collaborated with a celebrity French. You can hear on the song Gives me more of Dadju. Now, therefore, it is the turn of M Pokora !