M Pokora clashed by Guy Carlier after his remarks on the coronavirus

Guy Carlier clashe M Pokora after his comments on the coronavirus. MCE TV tells you more.

M Pokora had posted a message on his story Instagram to say what he thought of the coronavirus. In fact, the singer had given his opinion on the virus and the measures taken by the government. Even if his message was not to remain long in line… and well it did not go unnoticed either !

Moreover, M Pokora is from the target of much criticism. Some even openly mocks the artist. It is now the turn of the columnist and writer Guy Carlier at him. In fact, he has posted the release of the singer by adding a little message.

“Ah, it is sure that if we wanted to hide the bullshit of Matt Pokora, it is missed. “is he mocking it. Not very nice ! It must be admitted that the message M Pokora opened the door to all the teasing. But no, it’s not that bad !

M Pokora in anger

To return to her message, M Pokora simply wanted to share his anger after the announcement by the government. Which is pretty normal ! In fact, the minister of Health Olivier Veran has announced the cancellation of ” all gatherings of more than 5,000 people in the middle care. “Which means that several dates of the tour M Pokora are threatened. What to be upset !

The singer first writes on Twitter: ” friend(s)like you I just learned the surprising decision of the ministry to cancel the gathering of more than 5000 people to a new order… We’ll know more in the beginning of the week I’ll let you know about the tour expected to resume weekend pro. “. But it does not stop there.

“It is a little weird this process of de-dramatize a virus for 10 days on the info strings, the politicians, the doctors, saying that the flu every year kills many more people in the world, or H1N1, ebola, etc… were far more dangerous… But to take an unprecedented… Never before has cancelled concerts, marathons etc for H1N1, ebola and other… we are talking about 73 people out of 66 million French. We are hiding something or what ? “he had written. A little conspiracy theorist and as a message. In any case, M Pokora is not the only one to pay the expenses of the coronavirus.