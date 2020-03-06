M Pokora: despite cancellations, he prepares an incredible tour !

Share on Facebook

Following the government’s announcement, some dates of the tour M Pokora are cancelled. To compensate, he is preparing a super show !

For his tour Pyramid Tower, M Pokora postpones three concerts in June and September. For the dates maintained, it is redoubling its effort to offer his fans a show of exception. MCE explains to you all !

The misfortune of one makes the happiness of others ? You have to believe ! Wednesday, march 4, the singer M Pokora announced a bad news to his fans. In effect, the government banned all gatherings in a space entrusted with more than 5 000 people. The reason for this ? Do not take any risk in the face of the epidemic of the Coronavirus ! Thus, France provides a summary of 423 people infected.

Even if M Pokora can understand their concern, the latter was away on his account Instagram. ! Despite his anger, the young dad has had to cancel three concert dates. That the fans shouldn’t be afraid ! These will be deferred to June and September. “You know how I used to be a joy to you to find and share with you this wonderful show. I hope that these reports will be able to mitigate your disappointment “, said the father of Isaiah on his social network.

Thus, thousands of fans will not be able to attend their concert as planned. At least, not immediately. Then to compensate for these cancellations, the reaction of the singer is no appeal ! He intends to give his best to those who will have the chance to see him on stage. In fact, the companion of Christina Milian and his team are working hard for her tour Pyramid Tower !

M Pokora unveils behind-the-scenes of his rehearsals

To prove this, M Pokora has published a new video on his account Instagram. On it, you see the young dad in full rehearsal of choreography alongside her dancers. Indeed, the latter wants to do a lot for the fans ! He was not content to publish a raw video. In fact, the singer’s 35-year-old has asked his team to put special effects on some of the dance steps. And it is stylish !

Also, the darling Christina Milian is taking advantage of this new publication to reach the public. Thus, the artist with 2 million subscribers, stated : ” Even if it has not been easy to stay focused with the measures taken, it has not stopped. Because it is our job, our passion, and we always JUST to be ready to deliver you the best show no matter what happens. “

This is not all ! M Pokora continues : ” It has therefore worked all week with the team from the PYRAMID TOWER to review our show and you prepare a few new features. ALL of this for you. To very quickly in your city ! “In any case, his fans are chomping at the bit ! ” We have no doubt 🤗” , ” looking Forward to see you again you and your team 🔥❤️” , ” hoping that everything goes well 💕 wait to see this show 👑” , one can read in the comments.