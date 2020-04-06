M Pokora: her music video “If you’re not there to” pass the 10 million mark of views !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, the singer M Pokora announced to her fans that her music video “If you’re not there” has surpassed 10 million views.

Confined to Los Angeles with his sweetheart Christina Millian, his son Isaiah and daughter-in-law Violet, M Pokora teaches the 10 million views for her video clip ” If you’re not there “. He is proud of it ! MCE tells you more.

What pride ! Despite this health crisis, a very good news puts the balm to the heart to M Pokora ! Indeed, the latter does not support having separate from his public !

After several years of absence, the young dad had to get back on stage in march with his new tour Pyramid Tower ! He had been working very hard !

While he has had to cancel all his dates, he had not hidden his disappointment with his fans. Fortunately, he was able to count on the support of his sweetheart Christina Millian !

Besides, the couple out with their two children despite the confinement period ! When they don’t turn videos TikTok, they prepare a huge barbecue.

In short, M Pokora seems to be a lot more relaxed than last month ! Especially in this Monday, April 6 ! Yes, the artist discovered a wonderful surprise on her music video ” If you’re not there “.

M Pokora is proud of him

In fact, M Pokora can be very proud of his success!!! Her video clip “If you’re not there” crosses the bar of 10 million views in just 4 months of operation !

Very touched, the singer shared the news to its subscribers on his account Instagram. And the least we can say is that the darling Christina Millian is very excited !

Then, M Pokora thank a lot of his fans ! Moreover, the latter is eager to find them all ! In fact, he feels a lot of nostalgia.

In his story Instagram, the interpreter of ” A nos actes missed “ publishes excerpts from his concert. On the images, we see the artist in the middle of the crowd. And it seems to be very happy !