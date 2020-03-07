M Pokora: his fans wanted to “save the Pyramid Tour” !

Share on Facebook

Several dates of the tour M Pokora, Pyramid Tour, have been cancelled due to the sars Coronavirus. His fans mobilize on Twitter.

Due to the Coronavirus, M Pokora cancel several dates of his tour Pyramid Tower. The fans are devastated ! To convince the government to maintain its concerts, they launched a hashtag on Twitter. ERM you everything !

This is not possible ! His fans cannot believe it ! They are waiting for the concert M Pokora for months. The train tickets are paid. The hotels also ! Yet, it is the reality ! The epidemic of the Coronavirus is a handicap to the whole of France ! The ministry of Health banned all gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Then, the singer of 35 years, cancels several dates.

Moreover, it is the case of Cyndie. The young in Nimes is one of the biggest fans of the father of Isaiah ! Thus, she had paid 21 concerts. In other words, she intended to follow M Pokora in the whole of France and attend the entire tour ! In effect, this fan wants to enjoy it to the maximum ! In total, the young woman has spent more than € 3 000 to the Pyramid Tower.

Interviewed by our colleagues of BFM Tv, Cyndie explains to be ” misunderstood “. As a result, six concert dates pass to him under the nose. “I find it ridiculous. My trains are paid, my hotels also. I find myself in an impasse since I don’t know what to do. Will they refund me ? I don’t know. “ Then, the young woman does not want to stay there ! On Twitter, launching the hashtag #OnSauveLePyramideTour.

Fans of M Pokora the support

On Twitter, Cyndie explains the reason for this hashtag. ” To cancel the rallies of +5K people, it cancels everything ! Health is important, I think, of course. I am a hypochondriac but we shouldn’t stop living and stop being taken for c*** #OnSauveLePyramidTour “, declares the young woman on the social network at the blue bird.

M Pokora also relies on the support of its other fans ! In fact, other Tweeters reproduce the hashtag. The reason for this ? First, they express their anger. They don’t understand why they cancel concerts, but keep other events. In addition, they must send a message to their idol !

As well, the tweets for the tour M Pokora accumulate ! ” Let us be our only escape, our dose of joy and happiness #OnSauveLePyramidetour “, ” we may be 100-500 or 5000, this will not change anything. It is impossible to remove shows like this from one day to the next day and are ready for months! “, ” #OnSauveLePyramideTour one still needs it and also, above all “, we can read among the many comments.