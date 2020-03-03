M Pokora: his tour had been threatened by the Coronavirus, her fans react !

Share on Facebook

Because of the epidemic of the Coronavirus, several events have been cancelled. The tour M Pokora could be threatened !

In France, the Coronavirus affecting about 130 people. Thus, the tour M Pokora threat of being cancelled for not to take risk in the face of this epidemic ! His fans support him. MCE explains to you all !

Hard blow for fans of M Pokora ! Last year, the latter is about to found a family. To devote to it, he put his music career on pause. In fact, the singer wants to take care of the pregnancy of his girlfriend, Christina Milian. Since then, their son Isaiah came into the world ! The young father lives on his own little cloud !

Even if M Pokora is a happy man, he is looking forward to getting back on stage ! Moreover, he does not hide to his fans. “Looking forward to have you back on the roads and continue to do what I was born, up on stage, play, distribute the best waves possible around me , and now transmit to my children the best values possible. “

But will he be able to make his return ? While the balance sheet of the epidemic of Coronavirus is growing every day, the Government takes a drastic measure. It cancels all the events that gather more than 5,000 people, and this for security ! For the singer of 34 years, this is the cold shower !

M Pokora receives the support of his fans

In a few days, M Pokora should travel the roads of France to ensure his tour Pyramid Tower. But because of the government’s announcement, it could be cancelled. Very worried, he then sent a message to his fans. “We’ll know more early this week, I’ll let you know about the tour expected to resume weekend pro,” he said on Instagram.

For the moment, the young dad does not know whether he can maintain his tour. In any case, the decision of the government puts it in trim. ” We have cancelled concerts, marathons etc. [ … ] we Are hiding something or what ? “he asks in the Story. Also, M Pokora is not the only one to react violently !

On Twitter, some users share the same opinion ! The #SauvonsLePyramideTour invades the social network. The reason for this ? Request to continue his tour, if expected ! “Think of all the hours, months of work to offer us a show, “incredible”, tweet a fan. Elsewhere, other fans to support it ! ” Do not remove that “, ” Let us live our dreams “, can we also read.