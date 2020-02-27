M Pokora in Paris: it takes repetition to the Pyramid Tower !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, M Pokora has shared photos where he appeared in Paris. He has resumed rehearsals for the Pyramid Tour !

Since a few days already, M Pokora is back in Paris for the Pyramid Tour. And the least we can say is that it goes to the draft after his little break.

A few days ago, M Pokora has also unveiled the photos during the filming of Troll 2. As a reminder, he lent his voice to the cartoon character. But this is not all. It has taken over the workouts for the second part of its Pyramid Tower. On Wednesday 26 February, he posted new photos on his account Instagram.

It was unveiled during his practice of dance. And it seems to take a lot of pleasure to find his troupe and his dancers. On one of his pictures, he appears with his most beautiful smile. In the caption of his photos Instagram, M Pokora was also part of his big return. He said,” Back to business. Rehearsal with the team. Pyramid Tower part 2″.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Matt Pokora (@mattpokora) on 26 Feb. 2020 at 8 :49 PST

M Pokora very happy to find his team for the Pyramid Tour

With his photographs, he also collected more than 59 200 “likes” in just three hours on the part of its fans. And in the comments, these have also confided that they were very happy to find M Pokora soon on scene. Many are those who are really looking forward to the artist who is a new man. As a reminder, during the lunch break of his tour, he is now the daddy of an adorable little boy named Isaiah.

Under the photos of the singer, the fans have also written : “Landing imminent in 9 days… “, ” Good cover artist. “, ” Always at the top for your fan. “, ” Can’t wait to see you again. “, ” The right to return to business. “, ” Good cover for this 2 nd part of the tour. “, ” Too nice matt I love you you’re brilliant. “, “Return to serious things.” but also ” can’t wait to see you again on your tour “.