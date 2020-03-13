M Pokora is a book on his concerts cancelled in 50′ inside !

Share on Facebook

M Pokora was due to resume his tour, and do several concerts in the month of march. However, the singer will not be able to occur on stage !

M Pokora has made a break from his concerts to enjoy his first months as a father. The singer will not be able to go up on stage and he is a little disappointed !

A few months ago, M Pokora released his new album : Pyramid. The singer knows a big success and it was in full tour. Nevertheless, he has made a break for his sweetheart, Christina Milian has given birth to a little boy. As well, the singer wanted to take advantage of the first months of Isaiah, and he remained a few weeks in Los Angeles.

The life of the singer has changed since he became a father of a little boy. In fact, during his break, he woke up early to take care of her son as well as Violet, the daughter of Christina Milian. Then, the singer had a well-loaded because he had to stay in shape to ensure his upcoming concerts. As well, he has done a lot of sport and a few repetitions.

It’s been several days that M Pokora is back in France and he thought he could resume his tour. However, because of the coronavirus, her concerts are canceled and it’s not going to be able to get back on stage immediately. The singer is a little disappointed not to find his fans. “It’s been a lot of shows cancelled that should be a reporter. “he said in 50′ Inside.

M Pokora disappointed, not to see his fans

M Pokora took a break of two and a half months to care for Isaiah and Christina Milian. However, he did not expect such a ‘perfect storm’ upon his return to France. In fact, the singer will have to revise its planning in order to be able to make all the concerts cancelled. This request of the organization, and he does not hide his annoyance. “We need to find dates, this is not the more simple” he said to TF1.

However, the singer is especially sad because he has to face the disappointment of the fans. In fact, all his fans were eager to see it again on stage. “It wrenches the heart, I see people who say ‘it was our wedding gift, ‘it was the birthday gift of my son’. The music is the first entertainment in the world anyway ” he said to the chain.

M Pokora wants to be so disappointed not to be able to give a dream to his fans. However, it is flexible in the face of the measures taken against the coronavirus. In addition, he made a small nod to the doctors who work at the hospital.