M Pokora is expressed on the coronavirus after the controversy !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, M Pokora has shared several pictures where he has decided to speak on the coronavirus after the controversy !

This Monday, 9 march, M Pokora has posted several photos on her behalf Instagram during his concert at Amiens. Surrounded by hundreds of people, he assured his show. But this is not all. Once again, he also wished to speak on the coronavirus, which affects his tour.

In the caption of his photos Instagram M Pokora also wrote : “It was yesterday evening at the zenith of Amiens. It was happy, it was good. Evening full of emotions for various reasons… I don’t know when I will be seeing on this tour. Soon I hope ! ”

M Pokora has also said : “(May be Brussels if not similar measure, taken from the side of Belgium by then). For the moment, as you know, no concert is not feasible until further order. I’ll keep you of course informed as soon as we advance on the deferrals or cancellations” .

The young man also confided that it was a real ” puzzle” to work on the deferrals or cancellations of his tour. In spite of everything, he does not lose hope to meet his fans.

M Pokora post a beautiful message for the hospital staff

M Pokora has also revealed : “Thank you to you all for your messages for 10 days I goes right to the heart. Take care of yourself, follow the instructions and all together make that this virus is ancient history. A big thought for the hospital staff, physicians, er physicians, researchers, etc., which are mobilized every day… “.

Finally, the young dad concluded : “And to finish, a thought for the families and people directly or indirectly affected by this fucking virus. Love on you “. With his photographs, he also collected more than 82,000 “likes” in just a few hours from its fans.

In the comments, these last few have confided that they had been looking forward to find. They don’t know when, or where, but they hope that the coronavirus will diminish in the days to come. Thus, the concerts of the singer will be able to return.