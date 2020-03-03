M Pokora is very proud: “The Planets” makes more than 60 million views !

Share on Facebook

In the Story of his account Instagram, M Pokora said he was really proud of it. “The Planets” makes more than 60 million views !

Since several days already, M Pokora is well pissed off for her tour. The reason for this ? France has banned gatherings of more than 5 000 people. It will almost certainly not sing live ‘Planets’ and other tubes.

On social networks, he had then posted a message deleted after an hour. M Pokora had asked : “we have cancelled concerts, marathons etc for H1N1, ebola and other… we are talking about 73 people out of 66 million French. We are hiding something or what ? “.

On Tuesday 3 February, M Pokora was moreover obliged to restore the things. He threw : “I’ve just come back on the famous post that I deleted after an hour this weekend. Cold I realized that the shape was not good” .

He then continued : “My question,” are we hiding something ? ” was to say that I wondered if we said really everything” . After this update at least, he has revealed to his fans that he continued to train. But this is not all.

M Pokora thrilled with his new record

On Tuesday 3 February, M Pokora has posted a new photo on his account Instagram. Despite the bad buzz, he announced the good news to his fans. In fact, he told visibly very happy : “And if not ‘planets’ comes from in excess of 60 million views. Classic ! “.

All accompanied by a émoji in the shape of hearts. He does not rest more than 3 days before you know if the singer could answer yes or no to begin his tour. In the meantime, the young dad is preparing the best he can to please his public.

With this new record, M Pokora seems happier than ever. It may well be that this figure continues to climb on Youtube. Case to follow !